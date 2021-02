Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday after crude oil prices reached their highest in about a year, as OPEC+’s forecast of a deficit in 2021 raised demand recovery hopes.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.89 points, or 0.02%, at 17,878.38.