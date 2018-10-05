FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up on gains in materials, robust jobs data

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was slightly higher on Friday, propped up by gains in mining and industrial shares and strong jobs data.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.6 points, or 0.07 percent, at 16,017.27.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.2 percent as gold edged up after weaker-than-expected U.S non-farm payroll data.

* The industrials sector rose 1.0 percent, as Canadian Pacific Railway climbed nearly 3 percent for the second straight session.

* Statistics Canada data showed the economy added 63,300 jobs in September, more than twice as many as analysts had forecast, and the jobless rate edged down to 5.9 percent.

* The energy sector was down 0.4 percent after U.S. and Brent crude prices dipped.

* The Canadian dollar edged higher against the greenback, as data showing a jump in domestic jobs supported expectations of another interest rate hike this month from Bank of Canada.

* On the TSX, 125 issues were higher, while 110 issues declined for a 1.14-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.09 million shares traded.

* Top percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of gold miner Torex Gold Resources, which jumped 3.1 percent, followed by Canadian Pacific Railway.

* Ensign Energy Services fell 3.9 percent, the most on the TSX, after Precision Drilling trumped a hostile bid from the oilfield service provider to buy smaller rival Trinidad Drilling.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Trinidad Drilling, Aurora Cannabis and Royal Nickel.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and 26 new lows, with total volume of 28.17 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

