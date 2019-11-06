CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gains as Barrick Gold shines

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by an upbeat earnings report from Barrick Gold that bolstered mining stocks, while losses in energy shares kept a check on further gains.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 21.52 points, or 0.13%, at 16,703.44.

* The materials sector added 0.4% as Barrick Gold Corp jumped 3% after beating quarterly profit estimates and raising its dividend payout, benefiting from higher production and better gold prices.

* Also boosting the sector was firming gold prices after a 2% fall in the previous session as the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks looked uncertain again.

* Investors are also looking for more clues on further developments in the U.S.-China trade rhetoric, which has hurt global economic growth in the last few months.

* The energy sector dropped 0.7% as oil prices were pulled down by a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and weak euro zone economic figures.

* Biggest decliner among energy stocks were shares of Gran Tierra Energy, which slid about 15% after reporting a third-quarter loss.

* On the TSX, 127 issues were higher, while 103 issues declined for a 1.23-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.40 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of Alaris Royalty, which jumped 6.1% after posting a rise in third-quarter revenue.

* Badger Dayligting fell 16%, the most on the TSX, after cutting its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Trevali Mining and Royal Nickel.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 28 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.38 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)