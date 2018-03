NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed at a six-week low on Wednesday as a retreat in gold and oil prices weighed on mining and energy companies, though a bounce in retailers helped curb declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 46.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,169.94. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)