March 28, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends at six-week low as gold, energy weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to market close)

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed at a six-week low on Wednesday as a retreat in gold and oil prices weighed on mining and energy companies, though a rebound in Hudson Bay shares helped curb declines.

* Gold miners were the biggest decliners among materials stocks with First Quantum, Ivanhoe Mines, Turquoise Hill Resources each dropping more than 7 percent as gold eased from a near six-week high on a strengthening in the U.S. dollar.

* Spot gold dropped 1.4 percent to $1,325.52 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.30 percent to $1,324.50 an ounce.

* The dollar index rose 0.8 percent, with the euro down 0.74 percent to $1.2309.

* The energy sector also flagged as oil prices settled almost 1 percent lower after a report showed a surprisingly large increase in U.S. crude inventories.

* BlackBerry lost 1.38 percent to $15.76 even after it beat profit estimates for the 14th straight quarter on higher margins from software and services sales.

* Hudson’s Bay closed 1.18 percent higher at $8.61, rebounding from earlier declines in the wake of the department store operator’s quarterly results as investors digested its earnings and savings forecast.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was down fell 46.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,169.94.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Badger Daylighting, which rose 12.6 percent, while Ivanhoe, down 7.9 percent, was the largest percentage decliner.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and 14 new lows.

* Volume on the TSX index was 221.34 million shares, while the total volume on Wednesday was 322.48 million shares. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Tom Brown)

