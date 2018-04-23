CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as oil prices support energy shares

(Recasts, updates prices to close) TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Monday, with gains in the price of U.S. crude oil driving up shares of companies in the energy sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 67.74 points, or 0.44 percent, to 15,552.06. Eight of the 10 main industry sectors on the index were positive. * The energy sector added 1.4 percent. Canadian Natural Resources climbed 2.2 percent to C$45.96. U.S. crude oil prices advanced 0.35 percent to settle at $68.64. * The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 28 new 52-week highs and 28 new lows. * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was The Stars Group , which rose 15.2 percent, while the largest decliner was Aurora Cannabis , down 6.9 percent. * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Katanga Mining , down 49.2 percent at C$0.91; Baytex Energy Co , up 5.3 percent at C$5.16, and Bombardier , up 0.3 percent at C$4.01. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)