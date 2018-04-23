FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 23, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as oil prices support energy shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates prices to close)
    TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index
ended higher on Monday, with gains in the price of U.S. crude
oil driving up shares of companies in the energy sector. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          rose 67.74 points, or 0.44 percent, to 15,552.06.
Eight of the 10 main industry sectors on the index were
positive.
    
    * The energy sector added 1.4 percent. Canadian Natural
Resources climbed 2.2 percent to C$45.96. U.S. crude oil prices
       advanced 0.35 percent to settle at $68.64.      
    * The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.
Across all Canadian issues there were 28 new 52-week highs and
28 new lows.
    * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was The Stars
Group          , which rose 15.2 percent, while the largest
decliner was Aurora Cannabis         , down 6.9 percent.
    * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were
Katanga Mining         , down 49.2 percent at C$0.91; Baytex
Energy Co         , up 5.3 percent at C$5.16, and Bombardier 
         , up 0.3 percent at C$4.01.

 (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.