TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as gains in prices of commodities such as gold and silver helped support shares of mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 76.21 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,714.66. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Sandra Maler)