CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.01 percent to 16,426.30

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX falls 0.01 percent to 16,426.30 * Leading the index were Hexo Corp, up 17.2%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 11.8%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , higher by 7.6%. * Lagging shares were Enerflex Ltd, down 5.1%, Gran Tierra Energy Inc, down 4.8%, and Baytex Energy Corp , lower by 3.9%. * On the TSX 121 issues rose and 109 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 167.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, First Quantum Minerals Ltd and Encana Corp . * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.31 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector slipped 1.23 points, or 0.4%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.22%, or $0.65, to $54.01 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.81% , or $0.48, to $59.9 * The TSX is up 14.7% for the year.