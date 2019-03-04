CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.19 percent

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 30.12 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,038.13. * Leading the index were Methanex Corp, up 6.9 percent, Iamgold Corp, up 4 percent, and Pretium Resources Inc , higher by 3.7 percent. * Lagging shares were MEG Energy Corp, down 6.1 percent, Enbridge Inc, down 5.8 percent, and Cenovus Energy Inc, lower by 5.7 percent. * On the TSX 119 issues rose and 117 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 286.3 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Manulife Financial Corp and Enbridge Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 2.75 points, or 1.7 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.56 points, or 0.2 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.25 percent, or $0.7, to $56.5 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.81 percent, or $0.53, to $65.6 * The TSX is up 12 percent for the year. (Reporting by April Joyner)