CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.25 percent as energy weighs

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 41.84 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,477.40. * The biggest contributor to the TSX loss was Enbridge, weighing on the index by 5.78 points. Following suit, energy was the top sector drag to the downside, with 54.97 net points. * Leading the index were Detour Gold Corp, up 11.8 percent, Aphria Inc, up 8 percent, and Guyana Goldfields Inc, higher by 6.4 percent. * Lagging shares were Norbord Inc, down 6.7 percent, Bombardier Inc, down 5.7 percent, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, lower by 4.3 percent. * On the TSX 98 issues advanced and 139 declined as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 177.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Corp . * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.65 points, or 0.79 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.44 points, or 0.15 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.19 percent, or $0.81, to $68.89 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.05 percent, or $0.76, to $72.92 * The TSX is up 1.7 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)