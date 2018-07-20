CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.65 percent, down for the week

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 107.55 points, or 0.65 percent, to 16,435.46, the index also closed the week down 0.65 percent, snapping a two-week winning streak. * Leading the index were Cameco Corp, up 4.1 percent, Eldorado Gold Corp, up 3.5 percent, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp , higher by 3.1 percent. * Lagging shares were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, down 8.1 percent after its quarterly results, Interfor Corp , down 6.1 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 5.5 percent. * On the TSX 63 issues advanced and 181 declined as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 171.2 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Corp . * The TSX’s energy group fell 0.94 points, or 0.46 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.76 points, or -0.25 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.22 percent, or $0.85, to $70.31 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.54 percent, or $0.39, to $72.97 * The TSX is up 1.4 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)