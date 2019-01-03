CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Apple's sales warning weighs on tech

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index declined on Thursday, led by technology stocks, as Apple Inc’s rare sales warning fanned worries about slowing global economic and corporate growth.

* The iPhone maker slashed its holiday-quarter revenue forecast, which rocked financial markets, and investors sought safety in less risky assets.

* All 11 major sectors were trading in the red, with the technology sector’s 1.94 percent fall, leading the declines.

* Gold prices, seen as a safe-haven, scaled a more than six-month peak on Thursday, as signs of an ailing global economy drove demand for bullion, with a weaker dollar adding further support.

* At 9:53 a.m. ET (14:53 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 117.51 points, or 0.82 percent, at 14,229.65.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were New Gold , up 3.6 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp, up 2.0 percent.

* On the TSX, 41 issues were higher, while 195 issues declined for a 4.76-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 23.34 million shares traded.

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd fell 4.5 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Maxar Technologies, 3.3 percent fall.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were ClearStream Energy Services Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and four new lows, with a total volume of 38.81 million shares traded. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)