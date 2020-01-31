CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as coronavirus fears hit oil prices

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by losses in energy shares, as oil prices fell on rising worries over the potential economic damage from a coronavirus outbreak that has spread to around 20 countries.

* The World Health Organization declared the epidemic a global emergency on Thursday after the virus killed more than 200 people in China and infected thousands globally.

* Travel curbs and supply chain disruptions have prompted economists to assess the potential impact to global growth.

* The energy sector dropped 1.6%, as U.S. crude prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.2%.

* At 09:46 a.m. ET (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 87.55 points, or 0.5%, at 17,403.01.

* The materials sector rose 0.4% as gold miners gained on the back of higher prices of the precious metal.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Detour Gold Corp, which jumped 4.3% and Kirkland Lake Gold, which rose 3.8%

* On the TSX, 83 issues were higher, while 144 issues declined for a 1.73-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.09 million shares traded.

* Methanex Corp fell 5.3%, the most on the TSX, after TD Securities cut its price target on stock. The second biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 4.1%.

* The most heavily traded stock by volume was StageZero Life Sciences Inc.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 29 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 29.84 million shares. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)