CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as declines in financials offset gains in energy

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was slightly lower on Friday morning as losses in financial shares countered gains in energy and materials stocks.

* At 10:18 a.m. ET (1418 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 29.04 points, or 0.19 percent, to 15,327.01.

* The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, however economists still expect the central bank to take its time raising interest rates again.

* The financial index was down 0.3 percent, led by declines in Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada , down more than 0.3 percent each.

* Wall Street slipped as United States’ latest threat to slap extra tariffs on China escalated trade tensions between the two countries.

* Torex Gold Resources rose 39.3 percent and boosted the materials group. The miner said blockades at its ELG Mine Complex in Mexico had been lifted.

* Canadian National Railway was down more 0.5 percent and was the biggest drag on the industrial sector.

* The energy sector was up 0.2 percent, led by gains in Suncor Energy, even as crude oil prices fell.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Torex was the largest percentage gainer on the TSX, while the largest decliner was Aphria Inc, down 4.0 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volumes were Aurora Cannabis, Nemaska Lithium and Neovasc Inc.

* Volume on the TSX index was 14.64 million shares, while total volume on Friday was 24.20 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)