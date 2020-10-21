CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy sector drags on weaker oil prices

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged by energy stocks, as oil prices fell after a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked concerns of a supply glut and a spike in global COVID-19 cases fueled demand worries.

* The energy sector dropped 1.6% as U.S. crude prices were down 2.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.7%.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.61 points, or 0.12%, at 16,253.65.

* Canada’s annual inflation rate in September rose to 0.5% from 0.1% in August, on transportation, recreation and higher prices for new housing, Statistics Canada said.

* Canadian National Railway Co fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX, after the railroad operator posted third-quarter profit below analysts’ expectations.

* The second-biggest decliner was oil producer Imperial Oil Limited, down 2.5%.

* The financials sector slipped 0.2%. The industrials sector fell 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2% as gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,922.6 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 116 issues were higher, while 103 issues declined for a 1.13-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 14.33 million shares traded.

* Weed stocks Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Co were the biggest percentage gainers on the TSX, jumping 8.1% and 6.1%, respectively.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Suncor Energy Inc, and Great Panther Mining Ltd.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 26.56 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)