January 13, 2020 / 2:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy shares slip on lower oil prices

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as heavyweight energy shares declined on lower oil prices amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions and as investors awaited details of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal expected to be signed later this week.

* Staying near all-time highs hit last week, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.41 points, or 0.14%, at 17,211.08 at 09:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), set to extend losses to a second session. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

