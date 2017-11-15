FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks follow oil lower
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 3:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks follow oil lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 70.48 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,842.65

* Eight of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell in morning trade on Wednesday, as energy stocks again led a broad retreat on the back of sliding oil prices, pushing the market toward its sixth straight daily decline after hitting an all-time high.

At 9:58 a.m. ET (14:58 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.48 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,842.65. It has slid 1.8 percent since hitting 16,131.79 on Nov.7.

Eight of the index’s 10 main sectors were in negative territory. The energy group retreated 1.5 percent as oil prices fell for a fourth session, hurt by worries that U.S. supply was rising as global demand growth slows.

The most influential movers on the index included Cenovus Energy Inc, which fell 2.5 percent to C$12.92, and Encana Corp, down 1.8 percent to C$14.86. MEG Energy Corp was the largest percentage loser on the index, falling 7.1 percent to C$5.40.

The TSX was posting 3 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows.

The largest percentage gainer was Martinrea International Inc, which rose 7.5 percent to C$13.45 after the car parts maker posted third-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent, with Lundin Mining Corp down 4.3 percent to C$8.97.

Teck Resources Ltd, which Reuters reported has held talks with Dominic Barton, the global managing partner of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, about becoming the Canadian miner’s next chairman, declined 1.7 percent to C$26.51. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.