CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials weigh

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday in broad-based declines led by bank stocks, which were pressured by turmoil in European markets following an Italian lawmaker’s anti-euro comments.
* The lawmaker, Claudio Borghi, said most of Italy’s problems would be resolved if it readopted a national currency.
* 10 of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower
* The heavy-weight financial sector dropped 0.5 percent. Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia led the decline, with their shares falling between 0.5 percent and 0.73 percent.
* The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, holding on to most of the gains that followed a deal over the weekend to keep Canada in a revamped NAFTA trade pact.
* Also dragging on the main index was the energy sector’s 0.7 percent drop.
* At 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.14 points, or 0.26 percent, at 16,062.29.
* The only sector in the positive territory was materials , up 1.5 percent, as gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,190.3 an ounce and copper prices advanced 1.5 percent to $6,340.5 a tonne.
* On the TSX, 110 issues were higher, while 131 issues declined for a 1.19-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 36.98 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Element Fleet Management, which jumped 13.6 percent after it announced a strategic plan on Monday.
* Eldorado Gold, which rose 6.0 percent, was the second-biggest gainer on the main index.
* Cannabis producers Aphria and Aurora Cannabis were the biggest decliners.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Wallbridge Min and Element Fleet.
* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and six new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, with total volume of 61.75 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)