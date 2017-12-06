CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Hudson's Bay sinks, energy stocks weigh

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned higher on Wednesday as banks and industrial stocks rose, offsetting a slump in department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co after it reported a deeper-than-expected loss. Energy stocks fell with lower oil prices.

* At 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.78 points, or 0.05 percent, to 15,923.46.

* Seven of its 10 main groups were higher, although decliners slightly outnumbered advancers overall.

* The heavyweight financial group gained 0.2 percent, industrials rose 0.4 percent, and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 percent.

* Westjet Airlines Ltd rose 1.0 percent to C$26.65 after announcing a joint venture with Delta Air Lines to boost trans-border flights. It said it expects to nearly double its fleet by 2020 to meet growing passenger traffic.

* Hudson’s Bay Co was down 15 percent to C$10.12, on track for its sharpest one-day fall ever, after the dismal quarterly performance. The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer said the loss was due to lower traffic, steep discounts and the effects of the hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

* The energy group retreated 0.9 percent, while U.S. crude prices fell 1.7 percent to $56.67 a barrel and Brent lost 1.4 percent to $61.97.

* Dollarama Inc fell 7.0 percent to C$142.21 despite the discount store chain’s third quarter profit topping estimates, as comparable store sales missed estimates.

* Rogers Communications Inc rose 1.1 percent to C$66.12 after reports it is considering the sale of the Blue Jays baseball team and its stake in Cogeco Inc.