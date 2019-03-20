CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as investors await U.S. Fed decision

March 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index broadly fell on Wednesday, taking cue from stocks worldwide, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement that could show how comfrotable the central bank would be in holding interest rate steady.

* The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady and shave the number of hikes projected for the rest of the year, when it releases its policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

* The interest-rate sensitive financial sector fell 0.36 percent.

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (13:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.14 points, or 0.36 percent, at 16,129.96.

* All the major sectors were lower, with the healthcare sector’s 1.49 percent fall being the steepest.

* The energy sector dropped 0.2 percent as crude prices fell, dragged down by concerns about global economic growth.

* On the TSX, 72 issues were higher, while 158 issues declined for a 2.19-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 23.58 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, which jumped 5.7 percent. Its gains were followed by Alacer Gold Corp, which rose 2.9 percent.

* Franco-Nevada Corp fell 5.5 percent, the most on the TSX, after reporting quarterly results. The second biggest decliner was Bausch Health Companies Inc, down 5.1 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 16 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 37.78 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)