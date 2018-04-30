CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as market reopens after Friday's abrupt shutdown

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by declines for the financial and materials groups, as the market reopened after an outage halted trading for several hours on Friday afternoon.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 61.05 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,607.88.

* The index touched its highest intraday since March 21 at 15,702.59. For the month, it rose 1.6 percent.

* Losses for the TSX on Monday came as stocks on Wall Street were pressured by a looming deadline for exemptions to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. Investors worry that increased trade frictions could slow global growth.

* Friday’s shutdown was only the second to hit exchange operator TMX Group in a decade, but it could potentially encourage investors to explore alternative trading channels, fund managers and traders said.

* TMX shares fell 2.4 percent to C$77.44.

* The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, fell 0.5 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent.

* Gold fell to its lowest in nearly six weeks as the U.S. dollar strengthened and tensions eased on the Korean peninsula.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canopy Growth Co, which rose 10.1 percent, while the largest decliner was Detour Gold Corp, down 7.7 percent, after brokerages cut their price targets on the stock.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Katanga Mining, down 20.8 percent to C$0.78 and Aurora Cannabis, up 5.8 percent to C$8.09.

* Shopify Inc rose nearly 7 percent to C$172.01, while Air Canada gained 0.9 percent to C$25.24 after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

* The energy group ended up 0.1 percent as oil prices rose. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.7 percent higher at C$68.57 a barrel.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and three new lows. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by James Dalgleish)