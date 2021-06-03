CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as material stocks weigh

(Updates prices, adds sector details)

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday from a record high scaled in the previous session, as material stocks tracked weakness in gold prices following strong U.S. jobs data.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.5% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,876.5 an ounce.

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.19 points, or 0.13%, at 19,945.96.

* Inter Pipeline said it recommends Pembina Pipeline Corp’s proposal over Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s higher takeover offer to its shareholders.

* A fight over Canadian nickel-copper miner Noront Resources shows the scramble for battery metals is accelerating, with global miners racing to secure supply ahead of an expected surge in demand from electric vehicles.

* The financials sector gained 0.2%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 84 issues were higher, while 138 issues declined for a 1.64-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 29.45 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Ltd, which jumped 17.3%, and Tilray Inc Ord, which rose 10.7%.

* Endeavour Silver Corp fell 6.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was New Gold Inc, down 5.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Hydro One Limited and Great-West Lifeco .

* The TSX posted 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 33 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 46.17 million shares.