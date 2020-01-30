CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil prices tumble on coronavirus fears

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, with losses led by energy companies, as crude prices were hit by worries over the economic fallout from a fast spreading viral outbreak in China.

* The flu-like virus, which has taken 170 lives in China and spread to more than 15 countries, has disrupted global travel and led several companies to suspend operations in China, rattling financial markets around the world.

* The energy sector dropped 0.5%, as U.S. crude prices were down 2.3% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.4%.

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.16 points, or 0.23%, at 17,471.59, after posting two sessions of gains.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 69 issues were higher, while 159 issues declined for a 2.30-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.76 million shares traded.

* Silvercorp Metals Inc fell 2.5%, the most on the TSX, after it announced a delay in restart of production due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* The second biggest decliner was Canfor Corp down 2.2%.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Real Matters Inc, which jumped 5.3%, after its first-quarter results topped estimates.

* Celestica Inc rose 4% and was among the top percentage gainers on the main index, after multiple brokerages raised their price target on the stock after fourth-quarter results.

* Baytex Energy Corp and Bombardier were among the most heavily traded shares by volume.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 23.04 million shares. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)