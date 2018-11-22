CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as shares of financials, healthcare companies drop

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday led by a drop in the financial and healthcare sector while shares of technology companies rose on Wall Street’s recovery ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday.

*The financials sector slipped 0.3 percent after Bank of Canada said vulnerabilities in the housing market are still high despite rising interest rates and tighter mortgage rules.

*The healthcare sector <.GSPTTHC > lost the most on TSX, down 1.17 percent as reports indicated Canada’s Alberta region may temporarily stop issuing licenses to sell cannabis and ration supply amid a countrywide marijuana shortage.

* At 10:30 a.m. ET (15:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.73 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,082.

*Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by losses in the healthcare sector.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, rose marginally on elevated gold prices.

* Bucking the trend, the energy sector climbed 0.3 percent as oil prices trimmed some losses on hopes OPEC talks next month may produce a reduction in output.

*Optimism in the energy sector also came from news that Canadian government is considering buying rail cars to move oil stuck in the Alberta region because of a lack of pipeline capacity.

* On the TSX, 134 issues were higher, while 102 issues declined for a 1.31-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 17.19 million shares trading.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Bombardier Inc, which jumped 1.8 percent a day after it announced job cuts at its Belfast division.

* The biggest loser on the index was First Quantum Minerals Limited which fell 3.4 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc, and BetaPro Natural Gas .

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 2 new 52-week high and 10 new lows, with total volume of 22.06 million shares.