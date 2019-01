Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell at the open on Monday, dragged by declines in shares of energy companies as oil prices edged lower and trading volume remained low while stock exchanges in United States were shut for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

* At 9:31 a.m. EST (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 3.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 15,300.37. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Bill Trott)