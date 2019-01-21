CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad-based declines amid global equity gloom

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday in broad-based declines led by shares of material companies echoing a weaker tone on global stock markets after data showed economic growth in China for 2018 was its slowest in almost three decades.

* At 10:15 a.m. EST (15:13 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.5 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,264.33.

* Investor sentiment remained cautious globally after China’s GDP data revealed the country’s economy growth cooled under pressure from faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs.

* All of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, as gold prices slipped to a more than two-week low on Monday.

* Weighing on the materials sector was Pan American Silver Corp which fell 4.2 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was gold mining company New Gold Inc, down 1.6 percent.

* The energy sector fell 0.1 percent as oil prices edged lower on the day, while financials slipped 0.3 percent.

* The commodity-linked Canadian dollar hovered near two-week lows against its U.S. counterpart, while stock exchanges in United States were shut for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

* On the TSX, 86 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.66-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.03 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Nuvista Energy Ltd and Cronos Group Inc.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Hexo Corp .

* The TSX posted two 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were four 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 35.81 million shares traded. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)