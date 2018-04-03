CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, led by declines for gold miners, financials

(New throughout, updates prices to close)

TORONTO, April 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as declines for financial and gold mining shares offset gains for energy and auto part stocks.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 32.69 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,180.76. It touched its lowest intraday since Feb. 9 at 15,104.21.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent. It was led by a 3.2 percent decline for gold-focused royalty and stream company Franco-Nevada Corp to C$86.95.

* Gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,332.2 an ounce as stocks on Wall Street rallied and demand faded for safe-haven assets.

* Financials, which account for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, slipped 0.4 percent.

* Seven of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

* Energy shares climbed 2.2 percent as the price of oil rebounded. U.S. crude prices settled 0.8 percent higher at $63.51 a barrel.

* Trade-sensitive global automotive supplier Magna International Inc advanced 3.1 percent to C$72.16.

* The United States, Mexico and Canada have made significant advances on reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement and ministers will meet in the coming days to determine the scope to agree on the basics of a deal, Mexico’s economy minister said on Monday.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Meg Energy Corp, which rose 7.0 percent, while the largest decliner was Canopy Growth Co, down 12.6 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Neovasc Inc, down 26.7 percent to $0.06; Aurora Cannabis, down 11.0 percent to $8.07 and Canopy Growth. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)