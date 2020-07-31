CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on dismal second-quarter GDP estimate, poor earnings

July 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday after data estimated the domestic economy likely shrank at a record pace in the second quarter, with sentiment also dented by poor earnings reports from Air Canada and Imperial Oil.

* The nation’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to have plunged by a record 12% in the second quarter, with the period heavily impacted by broad coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said in flash estimate.

* Shares of Air Canada fell 2.4% after it posted a loss for the second quarter, while those of Imperial Oil ticked down 1.6% after it reported a second-straight quarterly loss.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 64.27 points, or 0.39%, at 16,235.02.

* The energy sector was unchanged even though U.S. crude prices were up 1.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8%.

* The consumer cyclicals sector fell 1.17%, leading losses in the region, while the financials sector slipped 0.8%. The industrials sector fell 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,956.5 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 67 issues were higher, while 152 issues declined for a 2.27-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.41 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Dundee Precious Metals Inc, which jumped 7.4%, after posting second-quarter profits above estimates.

* Its gains were followed by electric utility provider Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., which rose 4.6%.

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc fell 5.6%, the most on the TSX, after the construction company posted disappointing quarterly results.

* The second-biggest decliner was utility provider Canadian Utilities Ltd, down 3.3%, after brokerage RBC cut price target for the stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, up 2.2%; Air Canada, down 2.4% and Kinross Gold Corp, up 2%.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 27.25 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)