CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on energy declines, coronavirus fears

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, led by declines in energy stocks, with investors also shrugging off a strong jobs report as a mounting death toll from the coronavirus epidemic hurt sentiment.

* The death toll in mainland China reached 637 on Friday, with a total of 31,211 cases, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

* A plane from Wuhan, China carrying an initial group of 176 Canadian evacuees from the epidemic landed in Ontario on Friday, with all evacuees to be quarantined on the Trenton air force base for two weeks, the Globe and Mail reported.

* The energy sector dropped 1.5% as U.S. crude prices were down 1.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.8%.

* At 10:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 72.9 points, or 0.41%, at 17,684.59. The index was set to snap a four-day winning streak.

* Domestic data showed Canada added more than twice the number of jobs than expected in January, the latest indication that the economy could be strong enough to persuade the Bank of Canada not to cut rates next month.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 75 issues were higher, while 154 issues declined for a 2.05-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 35.02 million shares traded.

* The top percentage gainers on the TSX were Cae Inc , the world’s largest civil aviation training company, and uranium miner Cameco Corp. Their shares rose over 3% after the companies reported higher quarterly profit.

* The biggest decliner on the main index was Aurora Cannabis , down 13.7% and on track to post its worst day since November, after the pot producer issued a bleak outlook as it struggled with high costs and a slow roll out of retail stores in Canada.

* The second biggest decliner on the TSX was Silvercorp Metal, down 12.8%, after the company missed quarterly profit expectations.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Enbridge Inc and Bombardier .

* The TSX posted 22 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 63 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 57.08 million shares. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)