CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on fresh lockdown measures; oil weighs

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 lockdown measures on bars and restaurants dampened recovery hopes, while energy stocks fell on lower oil prices as rising coronavirus infections caused demand worries.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate due later in the day, and kept a close watch for any progress on stimulus packages from Washington.

* The energy sector dropped 2.5% as U.S. crude prices were down 2.0% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.6%.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.68 points, or 0.36%, at 16,185.13.

* Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.3% in August from July on higher prices for primary non-ferrous metal products, data showed on Tuesday.

* The financials sector slipped 0.7%, while the industrials sector fell 0.2%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,885.6 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 89 issues were higher, while 126 issues declined for a 1.42-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were MAG Silver Corp, which jumped 5.7% and OceanaGold Corp, which rose 3.7%.

* Aurora Cannabis fell 5.2%, the most on the TSX, after Jefferies cut its price target on the stock while the second biggest decliner was Crescent Point Energy, down 4.7%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Suncor Energy.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 30.11 million shares. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ramakrishnan M.)