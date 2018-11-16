CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on losses in tech, industrial shares

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, pressured by losses in technology and industrial shares.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 49.28 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,095.6.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by a 0.7 percent fall in the technology sector, followed by a 0.6 percent drop in the industrials sector.

* Technology stocks were hurt by more than 2 percent drop in shares of Shopify Inc, while gains in industrials were kept in check by a 10.5 percent fall in shares of Bombardier .

* Canadian province Quebec’s securities regulator asked Bombardier to halt executive share sales plan after revealing an ongoing probe into stock transactions by company executives.

* Among few bright spots, the materials sector, added 0.7 percent, as copper and zinc rose on signs of supply tightening and after gold prices climbed amid fears of a chaotic departure for Britain from the European Union.

* Canadian factory sales edged up in Sep from Aug, on higher shipments of autos as production ramped up after a series of assembly plant shutdowns, Statistics Canada said.

* Benefiting from the factory sales data was the loonie, which strengthened against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart, along with some support from higher oil prices.

* On the TSX, 97 issues were higher, while 134 issues declined for a 1.38-to-1 ratio to the downside, with volume touching 15.93 million shares.

* Top percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of gold miners, Eldorado Gold, which rose 4.3 percent and Iamgold Corp, which rose 3.9 percent.

* Bombardier fell the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier, Aurora Cannabis and Trevali Mining.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and five new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were two new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, with the total volume touching 22.83 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)