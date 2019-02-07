CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on lower oil prices, concerns on global growth

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, as a drop in oil prices weighed on shares of energy companies and concerns over global economic growth weakened sentiment.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 27.52 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,684.79.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, with the energy sector down the most with its more than 1 percent drop.

* Oil prices fell after data showed a rise in U.S. inventories, weighing on sentiment already rattled by the global economy.

* U.S. crude prices were down 0.9 percent, while Brent crude lost 0.4 percent.

* Global financial markets were roiled by mounting global growth worries, while Wall Street suffered back-to-back losses after the European Union cut its economic growth forecasts.

* In the latest fix to Canada’s pipeline problem, its struggling oil industry is looking to what is known as partial upgrading of technology to thin its sludge-like crude and squeeze more of it through congested pipelines.

* The financials sector and the industrials sector slipped 0.2 percent each.

* On the TSX, 80 issues were higher, while 150 issues declined for a 1.88-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volume touching 10.96 million shares.

* Aphria Inc fell 3.9 percent, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Nuvista Energy , down 3.9 percent.

* The top percentage gainer on the TSX was Brookfield Business Partners LP, which jumped 4.7 percent. This was followed by a 2.7 percent rise in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd .

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc and Crius Energy Trust.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 12 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume touching 18.62 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Medha Singh & Amy Caren Danial; Editing by James Emmanuel)