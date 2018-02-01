FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to new 8-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Nichola Saminather
    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index fell to a
new eight-week low on Thursday, on track for its fourth day of
losses, as a hawkish Federal Reserve sapped demand for equities
and gold prices slipped. 
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          opened 0.2 lower percent, and was trading down 56.65
points, or 0.36 percent, at 10:01 a.m. EST (1501 GMT). It
earlier touched its lowest level since Dec. 6.  
    * Financial information company Thomson Reuters Corp
         was the biggest decliner for the second straight day,
after some analysts cut their ratings. Rating agency Standard &
Poor's also placed the company on credit watch "negative" from
"stable," and Moody's Investor Service put its rating on review
for a downgrade. The company on Tuesday announced a deal to sell
55 percent of its Financial & Risk business to Blackstone Group
      .             
    * NovaGold Resources         was among the biggest
decliners. 
    * Gold prices        fell 0.2 percent to $1,342.58 an ounce.
 
    * Hudbay Minerals          was the biggest gainer on the
index, rising 2.6 percent, despite a 0.4 percent drop in copper
prices        . 

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
