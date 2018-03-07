FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, weighed by resource shares as oil prices fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on market activity throughout; updates prices)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as a drop in commodity prices weighed on resource shares, while steel producer Stelco Holdings Inc rallied on prospects for Canada to be exempted from proposed U.S. metals tariffs.

* The White House said Canada and Mexico, and possibly other countries, may be exempted from planned U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum on the basis of national security.

* Stelco rose 3.9 percent to C$24.63. The stock had hit a nearly seven-week low on Tuesday at C$23.00.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.58 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,472.61.

* The resignation of Gary Cohn, top economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, intensified investor worries over a global trade war, while the Bank of Canada said trade policy is an “important and growing source of uncertainty.”

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4 percent.

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd fell 2.0 percent to C$49.47 after Credit Suisse cut its price target on the stock.

* Gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,326 an ounce, while U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.3 percent lower at $61.15 a barrel.

* The energy group fell nearly 1 percent, with TransCanada Corp down 2.3 percent at C$55.65.

* The shares of trade-sensitive auto parts and railroad companies lost ground. Magna International Inc declined 0.4 percent to C$67.66 and Canadian National Railway Co was down 0.7 percent at C$94.09.

* Great Canadian Gaming Corp rose 12.4 percent to C$38.15 after reporting fourth-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
