September 24, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.10 percent

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 16.81 points, or 0.10 percent, to 16,207.32. * Leading the index were Baytex Energy Corp, up 10.7 percent, Gran Tierra Energy Inc, up 8.3 percent, and Paramount Resources Ltd , higher by 6.8 percent. * Lagging shares were New Gold Inc, down 16.3 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 7.1 percent, and Maxar Technologies Ltd, lower by 5.5 percent. * On the TSX, 114 issues rose and 128 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 231.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Barrick Gold Corp . * The TSX’s energy group rose 4.66 points, or 2.46 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.33 points, or 0.11 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.09 percent, or $1.48, to $72.26 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.31 percent, or $2.61, to $81.41 * The TSX is flat for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
