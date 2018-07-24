CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.19 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 30.71 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,390.13. * Leading the index were Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd, up 9.0 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 5.8 percent, and Alaris Royalty Corp , higher by 5.3 percent. * Lagging shares were Torex Gold Resources Inc, down 9.5 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 7.7 percent, and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, lower by 6.8 percent. * On the TSX, 98 issues advanced and 141 declined as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 173.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Canopy Growth Corp . * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.32 points, or 0.16 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.41 points, or 0.14 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.87 percent, or $0.59, to $68.48 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.36 percent, or $0.26, to $73.32 * The TSX is up 1.1 percent for the year. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)