CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.20 percent, up 1.5 pct for the week

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 30.87 points, or 0.20 percent, to 15,119.28, but closed out the week with a gain of 1.5 percent, its best weekly performance since May. * Leading the index were Interfor Corp, up 15.4 percent, Western Forest Products Inc, up 14.5 percent, and Maxar Technologies Ltd, higher by 11.9 percent. * Lagging shares were Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, down 13.2 percent, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, down 11.9 percent, and Dorel Industries Inc , lower by 8.3 percent. * On the TSX 82 issues rose and 156 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 1 new highs and 18 new lows, with total volume of 263.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Encana Corp and Baytex Energy Corp . * The TSX’s energy group fell 2.31 points, or 1.38 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.32 points, or 0.46 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.35 percent, or $0.86, to $62.83 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.44 percent, or $0.32, to $72.57 * The TSX is off 6.7 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)