CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.3 percent

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 47.82 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,159.50. * Leading the index were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, up 7.0 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 4.1 percent, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd , higher by 4 percent. * Lagging shares were Martinrea International Inc, down 4.9 percent, Magna International Inc, down 4.7 percent, and AltaGas Ltd, lower by 3.8 percent. * On the TSX 109 issues rose and 135 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 237.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Aphria Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.31 points, or 0.67 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.41 points, or 0.45 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.28 percent, or $0.2, to $72.28 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.69 percent, or $0.56, to $81.76 * The TSX is off 0.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)