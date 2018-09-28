CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.81 percent

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 131.48 points, or 0.81 percent, to 16,073.14. * Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd, up 10.2 percent, Paramount Resources Ltd, up 7.6 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, higher by 6.3 percent. * Lagging shares were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, down 6.4 percent, Norbord Inc, down 4.9 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 4.9 percent. * For the week, the index lost 0.93 percent. * On the TSX 100 issues rose and 139 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 1 new highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 259.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd and Blackberry Ltd. * The TSX’s energy group fell 2.20 points, or 1.13 percent, while the financials sector slipped 2.93 points, or -0.94 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.89 percent, or $1.36, to $73.48 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.19 percent, or $0.97, to $82.69 * The TSX is off 0.8 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)