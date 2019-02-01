CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.22 percent, but up for sixth straight week

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 34.29 points, or 0.22 percent, to 15,506.31. The index rose 0.91 percent for the week, its sixth straight weekly advance. * Leading the index were Aphria Inc, up 10.3 percent, Eldorado Gold Corp, up 6.1 percent, and Cronos Group Inc , higher by 6.1 percent. * Lagging shares were Celestica Inc, down 19.0 percent, Imperial Oil Ltd, down 4.7 percent, and Teck Resources Ltd, lower by 3.9 percent. * On the TSX 97 issues rose and 135 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 224.4 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Aphria Inc and Cronos Group Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.06 points, or 0.71 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.92 points, or -0.32 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.83 percent, or $1.52, to $55.31 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.22 percent, or $1.96, to $62.8 * The TSX is up 8.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)