July 30, 2018 / 8:18 PM / in 2 hours

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.30 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 48.48 points, or 0.30 percent, to 16,345.47. * The biggest percentage decliners were Shopify Inc, down 8.4 percent, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, down 6.6 percent, and Kinaxis Inc, lower by 5.9 percent. * Leading percentage gainers were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, up 4.9 percent, Air Canada, up 3.8 percent, and Paramount Resources Ltd , higher by 3.6 percent. * On the TSX 88 issues advanced and 146 declined as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 143.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc and Manulife Financial Corp. * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.31 points, or 0.64 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.30 points, or 0.1 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.88 percent, or $1.29, to $69.98 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.65 percent, or $0.48, to $74.77 * The TSX is up 0.8 percent for the year. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew)

