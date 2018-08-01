CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.35 percent

Aug 1 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 57.24 points, or 0.35 percent, to 16,376.77. * Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 8.2 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 7.9 percent, and Maxar Technologies Ltd, lower by 6.4 percent. * Leading the percentage gainers were Enercare Inc, up 52.8 percent, Corus Entertainment Inc, up 8.4 percent, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd , higher by 6.4 percent. * On the TSX 100 issues advanced and 142 declined as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 183.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enercare Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 0.92 points, or 0.44 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.22 points, or 0.07 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.4 percent, or $0.96, to $67.8 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.32 percent, or $1.72, to $72.49 * The TSX is up 1 percent for the year. (Reporting By Sinéad Carew)