CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.46 percent

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 68.56 points, or 0.46 percent, to 14,944.09. * Lagging shares were Ensign Energy Services Inc, down 9.3 percent, Interfor Corp, down 6.4 percent, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd, lower by 5.9 percent. * Leading the index were Maxar Technologies Ltd, up 5.7 percent, Dorel Industries Inc, up 3.1 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp, higher by 2.8 percent. * On the TSX 79 issues rose and 163 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 35 new lows, with total volume of 219.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp. * The TSX’s energy group fell 2.42 points, or 1.61 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.32 points, or 0.11 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.25 percent, or $0.13, to $51.76 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.13 percent, or $0.08, to $60.56 * The TSX is off 7.8 percent for the year. (Reporting by April Joyner)