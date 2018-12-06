CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.62 percent

Dec 6 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 245.64 points, or 1.62 percent, to 14,937.00. * Lagging shares were Dollarama Inc, down 11.8 percent, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, down 8.5 percent, and Cenovus Energy Inc, lower by 7.7 percent. * Leading the index were Aphria Inc, up 51.0 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 13.5 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, higher by 7.6 percent. * On the TSX 81 issues rose and 161 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were two new highs and 50 new lows, with total volume of 358.4 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 8.37 points, or 5.40 percent, while the financials sector slipped 4.92 points, or 1.71 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.31 percent, or $1.22, to $51.67 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.16 percent, or $1.33, to $60.23 * The TSX is off 7.8 percent for the year. (Reporting by April Joyner)