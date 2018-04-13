CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as financials offset gains in materials, energy

April 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Friday as gains in mining and energy companies were offset by declines in financial stocks.

* At 9:59 a.m. ET (1359 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 5.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 15,274.88

* World stocks and commodities gained as investors brushed aside geopolitical tensions and concerns over tit-for-tat trade tariffs.

* Wall Street advanced as three U.S. big banks reported upbeat quarterly results.

* The materials group, added 1 percent, boosted by Teck Resources and Barrick Gold’s 2 percent gain.

* Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,343.12 an ounce.

* The heavyweight energy group rose 0.8 percent, led by a more than 1 percent rise in shares of Canadian Natural Resources and Encana Corp.

* Oil prices were on pace for their largest weekly gain since July.

* Brent crude was up 28 cents at $72.30 per barrel.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* IAMGOLD Corp rose 4.8 percent and was the largest percentage gainer on the TSX, while Nexgen Energy was the largest decliner, down 2.7 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Encana Corp and Aurora Cannabis.

* Volume on the TSX index was 10.24 million shares while the total volume on Friday was 17.41 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)