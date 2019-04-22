CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as gains in energy shares offset losses in other sectors

April 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was flat on Monday, after closing at a record high in the previous session, as gains in energy shares were offset by declines across other sectors.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 6.52 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,606.29.

* Ten of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, while the energy sector gained 1.1 percent.

* Oil topped $74 per barrel on Monday, the highest since November, as the United States was set to announce a further clamp down on Iranian oil exports, tightening global supplies.

* U.S. crude prices were up 2.3 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 2.5 percent.

* The financials sector edged down 0.2 percent, while the industrials sector fell 0.4 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, shed 0.3 percent.

* On the TSX, 106 issues were higher, while 128 issues declined for a 1.21-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volume touching 13.72 million shares.

* Top percentage gainers on the TSX were oil and gas producers. Crescent Point jumped 4.7 percent, while Baytex Energy Co rose 3.6 percent.

* CannTrust Holding fell 4.4 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by a 2.6 percent decline in shares of Hudbay Minerals.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences, Crescent Point Energy Corp and Stornoway Diamond Corp.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 29 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume touching 28.16 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)