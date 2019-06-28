CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as investors focus on G20 summit

(.)

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index treaded water on Friday, as investors awaited progress on talks between the United States and China on the sidelines of a G20 meeting to resolve their protracted trade dispute.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a trade war that has cast a shadow on global growth, but said he had not made any promises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs.

* The uncertainty over trade has affected sentiment this week, and has set Canada’s main index on pace to post its first weekly loss this month.

* At 9:52 a.m. ET (13:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.49 points, or 0.06%, at 16,318.22.

* Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, with the technology sector leading the losses with a fall of 0.8%.

* Canada’s economy grew by 0.3% in April, compared with the previous month, on increases in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction as well as stronger wholesale trade, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

* Other data showed that producer prices in Canada edged 0.1% higher in May from April on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as autos and motor vehicle engines and parts.

* On the TSX, 119 issues were higher, while 108 issues declined for a 1.10-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volumes touching 16.09 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was TransAlta Corp, which jumped 4.6%, and Cascades Inc followed closely behind with a 3.5% rise after it won a bid to acquire some of the assets of Orchids Paper Products.

* Novagold Resources fell 4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Shopify Inc, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel , Yamana Gold Inc and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volumes touching 25.24 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)