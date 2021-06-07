CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as losses in miners offset energy, banking gains

(Updates sectors, prices)

June 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Monday, as losses in mining shares offset gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while investors await U.S inflation data due later this week.

* After hitting a record high of 20,067.19 at open, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.95 points, or 0.06%, at 20,041.14 as of 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT).

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals’ miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold prices were pressured by firmer U.S. Treasury yields.

* The energy sector climbed 0.2% as U.S. crude prices gained 0.1% a barrel, while the financials sector rose 0.2%

* On the TSX, 130 issues advanced, while 95 issues declined in a 1.37-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.36 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were clinical stage immuno-oncology company Trillium Therapeutics Inc , up 9.8%, and cyber-security firm BlackBerry Limited , which rose 3.8%.

* Advertising firm AcuityAds Holdings Inc, down 2.33%, fell the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was freight company TFI International Inc, which lost 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc , UEX Corp, and BlackBerry Limited .

* The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 115 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 34.98 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)