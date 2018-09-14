CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as tech gains offset energy losses

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index treaded water on Friday as gains in the technology sector were offset by losses in shares of energy companies.

* U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.7 percent.

* Only four of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the information technology sector’s 0.7 percent rise.

* Shopify, Celestica and Evertz Technologies gained between 0.7 percent and 2 percent and lifted the technology sector.

* At 10:11 a.m. ET (14:11 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.3 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,995.41.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wanted a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible, but did not answer directly when asked if he agreed with Washington that the end of September was the final deadline for talks.

* The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the greenback rose broadly, but the loonie was on course for its best weekly performance in five months.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 128 issues declined for a 1.20-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 33.11 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cannabis producers Aphria, which jumped 3.4 percent, and Canopy Growth Co, which rose 2.4 percent.

* Hudsons Bay Comp fell 3.9 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Lucara Diamnd, down 3.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Aphria and Royal Nickel.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, with total volume of 50.92 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)