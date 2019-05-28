CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as tech gains offset losses in financials

May 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index treaded water on Tuesday, as losses in financials were offset by gains in the technology sector.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 2.86 points, or 0.02%, at 16,349.52.

* Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by gains in the technology sector, which rose 1.2%, while financials slipped 0.6%, the most among the sectors.

* Financials were hurt by a 2% decline in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia after the bank missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit for the third time in a row.

* The technology sector was boosted by broad-based gains.

* The energy sector dropped 0.3%, hurt by a 4% drop in shares of Enerflex Ltd after Raymond James cut its price target for the company’s shares.

* Oil prices on the other hand rose, with U.S. crude up 1.3% and Brent crude gaining 0.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.1% as gold prices eased from one-week highs.

* On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 115 issues declined for a 1.02-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.88 million shares traded.

* The top percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of NFI Group Inc, which jumped 7.4%, followed by shares of Bombardier Inc, which rose 4.4%.

* Enerflex fell the most on the TSX followed by Scotiabank.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Stornoway Diamond Corp, Suncor Energy and Sun Life Financial.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 42 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 31.58 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)